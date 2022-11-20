Dr. James Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Clark, MD
Dr. James Clark, MD is an Urology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Foothills Urology Pllc400 Indiana St Ste 300, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 985-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know why Dr Clark got such bad reviews. I just had a biopsy done and I thought he was informed, intelligent and had a good bedside manner. He really seemed to care about my personal well being and his staff was great. I asked the nurse about her experience and she said they working with dr Clark was the best experience she has ever had with any doctor. I thought he was great.
About Dr. James Clark, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1902908593
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.