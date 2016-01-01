Overview

Dr. James Clarke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Montemorelos Fac Med and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke works at Benjamin Lee MD in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.