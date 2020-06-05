Overview of Dr. James Clarkson, MD

Dr. James Clarkson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Clarkson works at MSU Health Care Surgery in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.