Dr. James Clarkson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Clarkson, MD
Dr. James Clarkson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
MSU Health Care Surgery4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 267-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes the office visits may take some time but the work you'll get is well worth the wait, had surgery on both fingers & couldn't be more happier with the results & the pain level afterwards was only a 2 out of 10. Would highly recommend Dr. Clarkson
About Dr. James Clarkson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124275698
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- Pan Scotland Training Program In Plastic Surgery, United Kingdom
- Princess Alexandra Hosp
- St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals
- University College London
- Plastic Surgery
