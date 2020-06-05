See All Plastic Surgeons in East Lansing, MI
Dr. James Clarkson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Clarkson, MD

Dr. James Clarkson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Clarkson works at MSU Health Care Surgery in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clarkson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MSU Health Care Surgery
    4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 267-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 05, 2020
    Yes the office visits may take some time but the work you'll get is well worth the wait, had surgery on both fingers & couldn't be more happier with the results & the pain level afterwards was only a 2 out of 10. Would highly recommend Dr. Clarkson
    James Hatt — Jun 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Clarkson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124275698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Pan Scotland Training Program In Plastic Surgery, United Kingdom
    Residency
    Internship
    • Princess Alexandra Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University College London
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Clarkson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarkson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarkson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarkson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarkson works at MSU Health Care Surgery in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Clarkson’s profile.

    Dr. Clarkson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarkson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarkson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarkson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarkson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarkson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

