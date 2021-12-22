Dr. James Clayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Clayton, MD
Overview of Dr. James Clayton, MD
Dr. James Clayton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Clayton's Office Locations
James M. Clayton280 River Park Dr Ste 240, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 375-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clayton did not care at all, he botched every procedure he has done. I’m able to give a proof
About Dr. James Clayton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1265434823
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Hosp
- University Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.
