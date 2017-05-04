Dr. James Clemens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Clemens, MD
Overview of Dr. James Clemens, MD
Dr. James Clemens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Clemens' Office Locations
-
1
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 405-1414
-
2
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 405-1414
-
3
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1715 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 496-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr Clemens to be be very friendly and seemed to be very caring. Liked him right from the start. Will go to him again. He explained our options and procedures to our satisfaction.
About Dr. James Clemens, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871519900
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery, Methodist Healthcare (Formerly Methodist Hospital Of Memphis)|Otolaryngology, University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine, Ohio
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
