Dr. James Clune, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small New Haven, CT
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. James Clune, MD

Dr. James Clune, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. 

Dr. Clune works at Yale School Of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Clune's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale University-yale Medical Group
    330 CEDAR ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2571
  2. 2
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 200-6001
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    330 Orchard St Fl 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2571
  4. 4
    Ssc II LLC
    111 Goose Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 688-4242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2021
    I almost never leave medical reviews but felt it might help others to know how great my experience was with Dr Clune at Smilow Cancer Center (Yale New Haven) . For my melanoma surgery I consulted with specialists at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Johns Hopkins and elsewhere before choosing Dr Clune and I couldn’t be happier. Given the lesion was on my face and was invasive, I was trying to balance taking care of the cancer with the cosmetic result. Not an easy task ! I am only 8 days post-surgery and the healing time is long. But Dr Clune and his team were so professional, thorough, organized and compassionate that it has made a huge difference throughout the process. Not just medical but hospital admin staff were terrific. From a results standpoint, the scar is positioned better than I could have hoped. And the plan for medical oncology followup gives me great confidence for the future. If you have a cancer whose removal is cosmetically sensitive, I highly recommend Dr Clune
    About Dr. James Clune, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255566568
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clune has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clune accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Clune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clune has seen patients for Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clune. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

