Dr. Clune has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Clune, MD
Overview of Dr. James Clune, MD
Dr. James Clune, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Clune works at
Dr. Clune's Office Locations
1
Yale University-yale Medical Group330 CEDAR ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2571
2
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-6001Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 3 330 Orchard St Fl 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-2571
4
Ssc II LLC111 Goose Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 688-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I almost never leave medical reviews but felt it might help others to know how great my experience was with Dr Clune at Smilow Cancer Center (Yale New Haven) . For my melanoma surgery I consulted with specialists at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Johns Hopkins and elsewhere before choosing Dr Clune and I couldn’t be happier. Given the lesion was on my face and was invasive, I was trying to balance taking care of the cancer with the cosmetic result. Not an easy task ! I am only 8 days post-surgery and the healing time is long. But Dr Clune and his team were so professional, thorough, organized and compassionate that it has made a huge difference throughout the process. Not just medical but hospital admin staff were terrific. From a results standpoint, the scar is positioned better than I could have hoped. And the plan for medical oncology followup gives me great confidence for the future. If you have a cancer whose removal is cosmetically sensitive, I highly recommend Dr Clune
About Dr. James Clune, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1255566568
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Clune works at
