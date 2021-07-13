Dr. James Code, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Code is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Code, MD
Dr. James Code, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way4003 Kresge Way Suite 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way1031 New Moody Lane Suite 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Best run/organized office I've ever been to! Virtually no waiting times. Dr. Code never rushes you, explains everything in detail. Would NEVER contemplate looking anywhere else. The best!
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Code has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Code accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Code using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Code has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Code has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Code on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Code. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Code.
