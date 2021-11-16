Dr. James Coggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Coggi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr James Coggi MD1031 Office Park Rd Ste 10, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 457-1102
Dr. Coggi takes care of our baby girl. He always spends so much time with our family during visits and is willing to discuss any questions/concerns you bring up. I will use him for all our kids in the future!! Love the way he provides health care.
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Coggi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coggi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coggi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coggi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coggi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coggi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coggi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.