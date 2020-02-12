Overview of Dr. James Coin, MD

Dr. James Coin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Coin works at J. Thaddeus Coin, PhD, MC, PLLC in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.