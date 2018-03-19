Dr. James Colasacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colasacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Colasacco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Vascular Corrections PC129 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 598-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I knew Dr. Colasacco before he graduated med school. He's an outstanding person and someone you could trust your family's health too. He always had the person in need, best interest at heart. We had many meetings at Friendly's and Frumpson's to discuss serious matters . I hope he remembers these discussions.
About Dr. James Colasacco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
