Dr. James Cole, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Cole, MD

Dr. James Cole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Cole works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Common Drive
    1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 221-6109
  2. 2
    Las Cruces
    2301 Saturn Cir, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 210-9849
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Resler Drive
    150 S Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 207-2861

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Pinguecula
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Pinguecula
Senile Cataracts

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 06, 2020
    He removed cataracts from my both eyes, I was was almost blind. I’m very thankful to him.
    — Aug 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Cole, MD
    About Dr. James Cole, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1033108931
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Univ
    • Boston Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

