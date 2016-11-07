Overview of Dr. James Cole, MD

Dr. James Cole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Major Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Community Orthopedic Specialty in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.