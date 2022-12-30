Overview

Dr. James Collins Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Collins Jr works at Rome Internal Medicine Associates PC in Rome, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.