Dr. James Collins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon in North Muskegon, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.