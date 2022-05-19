Overview

Dr. James Collyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.



Dr. Collyer works at Modern Dermatology, Seattle, WA in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.