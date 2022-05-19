Dr. James Collyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Collyer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Collyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Locations
Modern Dermatology1021 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 489-2530
Westside Dermatology4740 44th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 937-8954
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Collyer to investigate a skin rash on my hand and confirm whether abdominal surgical incisions were healing okay. I have been pleasantly surprised at how talented, thorough, and friendly he and everyone in his office are. While checking my incisions, Dr. Collyer noticed two suspicious moles and requested my permission to perform a biopsy. When I visited other dermatologists who performed biopsies in the past, they checked moles that were okay and left me with scars. I was impressed that the two that he biopsied were indeed problematic and have healed more aesthetically than expected. Further, he prescribed medication and gave instructions to treat my rash (eczema) and help my incisions heal. I was also appreciative of how his team got everything pre-approved through insurance, so billing was a breeze with no surprises.
About Dr. James Collyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Resurrection Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
