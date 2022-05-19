See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. James Collyer, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Collyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.

Dr. Collyer works at Modern Dermatology, Seattle, WA in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Dermatology
    1021 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 489-2530
  2. 2
    Westside Dermatology
    4740 44th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 937-8954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2022
    I visited Dr. Collyer to investigate a skin rash on my hand and confirm whether abdominal surgical incisions were healing okay. I have been pleasantly surprised at how talented, thorough, and friendly he and everyone in his office are. While checking my incisions, Dr. Collyer noticed two suspicious moles and requested my permission to perform a biopsy. When I visited other dermatologists who performed biopsies in the past, they checked moles that were okay and left me with scars. I was impressed that the two that he biopsied were indeed problematic and have healed more aesthetically than expected. Further, he prescribed medication and gave instructions to treat my rash (eczema) and help my incisions heal. I was also appreciative of how his team got everything pre-approved through insurance, so billing was a breeze with no surprises.
    Elizabeth M. — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. James Collyer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1396907960
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    • Resurrection Medical Center
    • University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Collyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collyer works at Modern Dermatology, Seattle, WA in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Collyer’s profile.

    Dr. Collyer has seen patients for Genital Warts, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Collyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

