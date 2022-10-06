Overview of Dr. James Colvert III, MD

Dr. James Colvert III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Mercy Hospital Watonga, Okeene Municipal Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Share Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Center and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.



Dr. Colvert III works at Enid Urology in Enid, OK with other offices in Cherokee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.