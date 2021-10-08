Overview

Dr. James Connaughton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Connaughton works at South Texas Colorectal Center - Medical Center Tower II in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.