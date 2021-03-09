Dr. Connelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Connelly, MD
Overview
Dr. James Connelly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Connelly works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Healthcare Systems Inc1000 E Genesee St Ste 300, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 471-1044
- 2 5301 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 253-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connelly?
Dr. Connelly was great just to sit and talk with on my first visit. He didn’t rush in and out took the time to talk, and listen. He checked my history and recommended a few new things to look into.
About Dr. James Connelly, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1679569354
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connelly works at
Dr. Connelly has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.