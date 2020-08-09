Dr. James Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Conner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Conner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Conner works at
Locations
-
1
Downtown Office1020 29th St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 231-1050
-
2
Roseville Office4 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 215, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 960-0466
-
3
Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group6450 Coyle Ave Ste 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 966-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conner?
Best doctor ever!!!
About Dr. James Conner, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1972766970
Education & Certifications
- UT Houston
- Texas A&M HSC/Scott & White Hosp
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Uc Riverside
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
