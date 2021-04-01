Overview

Dr. James Connolly, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|LSUHSC New Orleans School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Connolly works at South Louisiana ENT & Facial Plastics in Mandeville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.