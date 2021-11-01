Overview of Dr. James Conrad, MD

Dr. James Conrad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Conrad works at Guardian Eye Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.