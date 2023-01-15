See All Neurologists in Abington, PA
Dr. James Cook, MD

Neurology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Cook, MD

Dr. James Cook, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Medical College of Pennslyvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Cook works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

    Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd
    1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
Tension Headache
Parkinson's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tic Disorders
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wada Test
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Cook, MD

    • Neurology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1679677074
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Med|Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY|Temple University Hospital
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Drexel University College of Medicine|Medical College of Pennslyvania
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

