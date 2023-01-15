Overview of Dr. James Cook, MD

Dr. James Cook, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Medical College of Pennslyvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.