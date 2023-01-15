Dr. James Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. James Cook, MD
Dr. James Cook, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Medical College of Pennslyvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cook gave me a treatment option, which I really appreciate.
About Dr. James Cook, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Med|Yale-New Haven Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY|Temple University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Drexel University College of Medicine|Medical College of Pennslyvania
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
