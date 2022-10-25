Dr. James Corasanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corasanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Corasanti, MD
Overview
Dr. James Corasanti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Western New York Retina Pllc5225 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-2644
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment to have a colonoscopy at Buffalo general he is a wonderful doctor I am very happy
About Dr. James Corasanti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1750347068
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Corasanti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corasanti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corasanti has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corasanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Corasanti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corasanti.
