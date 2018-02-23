Overview of Dr. James Cord, MD

Dr. James Cord, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Cord works at Accurate Urology Inc. in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.