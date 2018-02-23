Dr. James Cord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cord, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Cord, MD
Dr. James Cord, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Cord works at
Dr. Cord's Office Locations
-
1
Accurate Urology Inc.1234 S Power Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 380-7897
-
2
Tempe St Luke's Hospital A Campus of St Luke's Me1500 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 380-7897
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cord?
Dr Cord recently treated me for inability to urinate. I didn't have an appointment, but I called and they said they might be able to get me in the next day. They were able to get me in. After arriving there, there was very little wait. His staff is amazingly friendly and I had a nice conversation with the lady who did my scheduling. He was professional and knowledgeable, and was able to outline the root of the problem while being empathetic and kind. I would recommend Accurate urology to anybody
About Dr. James Cord, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376522284
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cord has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cord accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cord works at
Dr. Cord has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.