Dr. James Corkum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Corkum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Corkum works at
Locations
Clinical Associates- Ambulatory Surgery Center Asc515 Fairmount Ave Ste 100, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 494-1315
- 2 1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 250, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 486-7264
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Corkum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1154387280
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
