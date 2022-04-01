Dr. James Cottom, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cottom, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Cottom, DPM
Dr. James Cottom, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Magna Cum Laude from Scholl College/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cottom's Office Locations
Florida Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center1630 S Tuttle Ave Ste A, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 924-8777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a completely severed Achilles’ tendon with a lot of scar tissue. Dr. Cottom was able to reattach the tendon and it is healing very well. Whenever I had a question, his assistant contacted us quickly and answered our questions and gave us the advice and assistance we needed. I would recommend Dr. Cottom for treatment of any foot or leg injury.
About Dr. James Cottom, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1720079163
Education & Certifications
- AO International Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Fellowship, Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, WA|Ilizarov Fellowship, Kurgon, Russia|Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center Columbus, OH
- Reconstructive &amp;amp; Trauma Surgery Of The Foot &amp;amp; Ankle At Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University|Reconstructive &amp;amp;amp; Trauma Surgery Of The Foot &amp;amp;amp; Ankle At Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State Uni
- Magna Cum Laude from Scholl College/Chicago Medical School
Dr. Cottom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottom has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cottom speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottom.
