Dr. James Cottom, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (88)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Cottom, DPM

Dr. James Cottom, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Magna Cum Laude from Scholl College/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cottom works at Florida Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cottom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center
    1630 S Tuttle Ave Ste A, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 924-8777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desoto Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 01, 2022
    I had a completely severed Achilles’ tendon with a lot of scar tissue. Dr. Cottom was able to reattach the tendon and it is healing very well. Whenever I had a question, his assistant contacted us quickly and answered our questions and gave us the advice and assistance we needed. I would recommend Dr. Cottom for treatment of any foot or leg injury.
    About Dr. James Cottom, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720079163
    Education & Certifications

    • AO International Foot &amp;amp;amp; Ankle Fellowship, Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, WA|Ilizarov Fellowship, Kurgon, Russia|Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center Columbus, OH
    • Reconstructive &amp;amp;amp; Trauma Surgery Of The Foot &amp;amp;amp; Ankle At Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University|Reconstructive &amp;amp;amp;amp; Trauma Surgery Of The Foot &amp;amp;amp;amp; Ankle At Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State Uni
    • Magna Cum Laude from Scholl College/Chicago Medical School
