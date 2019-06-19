Dr. James Coyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Coyle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
James J. Coyle, M.D. LLC226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 35W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 548-6860
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Medicaid
- Medicare
I would highly recommend Dr. James Coyle to my family and friends. He has changed my life. I was diagnosed with spinal stenosis several years ago. After trying many temporary fixes my doctor recommended Dr. Coyle. I had surgery January 2019 and I am back to myself again. Thanks to Dr. Coyle! You have been the answer to my prayers. I also would like to thank his staff for being such wonderful people.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Georgetown University
Dr. Coyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coyle.
