Dr. James Crenshaw Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Henderson County Community Hospital and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Crenshaw Jr works at THE JACKSON CLINIC in Jackson, TN with other offices in Humboldt, TN and Selmer, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.