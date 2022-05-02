Dr. James Crenshaw Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crenshaw Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Crenshaw Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Crenshaw Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Henderson County Community Hospital and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Crenshaw Jr works at
Locations
The Jackson Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 300, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0347
Jackson Clinic PA of Humboldtthe3568 Chere Carol Rd, Humboldt, TN 38343 Directions (731) 784-7602
Prime Care Medical Center PC270 E Court Ave Ste B, Selmer, TN 38375 Directions (731) 422-0213
Jackson Clinic PA -2859 Highway 45 Byp, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 660-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Henderson County Community Hospital
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Crenshaw for chest tightness on exertion. In-office treadmill stress test was inconclusive. I performed to the max. But due to his careful questions after the procedure he concluded a heart cath would be in my best interest. Heart cath revealed severe three vessel disease, unable to stent. CABG recommended. As part of preop testing an 80% occluded carotid artery was found and had to be stented. In addition, a metastatic cancerous thyroid nodule was an incidental finding on the carotid US. I can say had he not been cautious and advised me to have a cath, I could have had a major heart attack or stroke and the cancer could have grown for years. It takes a wise and caring Dr to listen to a pts vague complaints and know further studies need to be done. Would highly recommend Dr. Crenshaw. He is quiet, but very professional and a very knowledgeable cardiologist.
About Dr. James Crenshaw Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952396541
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
