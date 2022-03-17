Dr. Croley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Croley, MD
Overview of Dr. James Croley, MD
Dr. James Croley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Croley's Office Locations
Cape Coral613 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-2122
Eye Site of Cape Coral PA1150 Lee Blvd Ste E, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 368-1020
Bonita Springs Office4061 Bonita Beach Rd Ste 109, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 949-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 100% happy with my consultation and two subsequent surgeries performed by Dr. Croley. I recommend Dr. Croley to family and friends.
About Dr. James Croley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama Eye Foundation Hospital
- Bapt Med Ctr
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croley has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Croley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.