Dr. James Crouch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Crouch, MD
Dr. James Crouch, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boise, ID. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School Of Medicine
Dr. Crouch works at
Dr. Crouch's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Nephrology Associates - Boise5610 W Gage St Ste A, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7332Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Idaho Nephrology Associates - Caldwell1818 S 10th Ave Ste 120, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7331
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Sanpete Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will join the chorus praising the amazing Dr. Crouch! My mom and I accompanied my 90 year-old dad to see him today. We were all charmed by his positivity, his enthusiasm and kindness. Then he amazed us with his extensive knowledge of my dad's history--he dug up records dating back to 2014--further impressed us with his detailed and very enlightening assessment of Dad's current situation and the encouraging prognosis. He will probably tweak my dad's medicine to help even more. We all left in the best moods (he's funny, too!) and my dad's spirit is sky high now. We love Dr. Crouch!
About Dr. James Crouch, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1720303753
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crouch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crouch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crouch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crouch has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crouch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crouch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crouch.
