Dr. James Crownover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crownover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Crownover, MD
Overview of Dr. James Crownover, MD
Dr. James Crownover, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Crownover works at
Dr. Crownover's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
AU Health West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crownover?
Dr. Crownover was great! Willing to help with getting my daughter school accommodations for her concussion. Took the time to answer all of our questions.
About Dr. James Crownover, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1306165329
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crownover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crownover accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crownover using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crownover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crownover works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crownover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crownover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crownover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crownover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.