Dr. James Culclasure Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Culclasure Jr, MD

Dr. James Culclasure Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.

Dr. Culclasure Jr works at Jervey Eye Group PA in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Nearsightedness and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Culclasure Jr's Office Locations

    Jervey Eye Group PA
    601 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 (864) 271-3354
    5 Stevens St Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 (864) 271-3354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. James Culclasure Jr, MD

    Ophthalmology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1386614238
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Culclasure Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Culclasure Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Culclasure Jr works at Jervey Eye Group PA in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Culclasure Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Culclasure Jr has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Nearsightedness and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culclasure Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Culclasure Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culclasure Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culclasure Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culclasure Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

