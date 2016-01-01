Overview of Dr. James Cummings, MD

Dr. James Cummings, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Hermann Area District Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Cummings works at Curators of the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.