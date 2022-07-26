Overview of Dr. James Cunningham, MD

Dr. James Cunningham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Cunningham works at Carson Urologists- Carson City in Carson City, NV with other offices in Minden, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.