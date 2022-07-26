Dr. James Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Cunningham, MD
Dr. James Cunningham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
-
1
Carson Urologists- Carson City1425 Vista Ln, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 883-1030Monday8:00am -Tuesday8:00am -Friday8:00am -
-
2
Carson Urologists1677 Lucerne St, Minden, NV 89423 Directions (775) 883-1030Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Prominence Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Trying to find out where Dr. Cunningham is going...receptionist at Carson urology states, 'We don't know what he's going to do'. Would like to continue seeing him if he's practicing in the Carson City, NV area.
About Dr. James Cunningham, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912036740
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cunningham speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
