Overview of Dr. James Curlee, DO

Dr. James Curlee, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Curlee works at Georgetown Sleep Center in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.