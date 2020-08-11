Dr. James Cusack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cusack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Cusack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Cusack works at
Locations
-
1
Boston Office55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4093Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cusack?
I have full confidence in Dr. Cusack. He performed excision of an advanced melanoma with a skin graft and lymph node excision two years ago. He did a beautiful job. Also he is friendly and patient and I am at ease with him to ask questions. He gives clear explanations. He continues to follow - up on my condition.
About Dr. James Cusack, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1104809425
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- New England Mc Hosps Tufts University School Med
- Emory University
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusack works at
Dr. Cusack has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cusack speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.