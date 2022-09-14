Overview of Dr. James Daly, MD

Dr. James Daly, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hinesville, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coffee Regional Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Southeast Lung Associates in Hinesville, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA, Jesup, GA, Douglas, GA and Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.