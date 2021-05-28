Dr. James D'Antonio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Antonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James D'Antonio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James D'Antonio, MD
Dr. James D'Antonio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. D'Antonio works at
Dr. D'Antonio's Office Locations
-
1
WVU Heart & Vascular Institute20 Medical Park Ste 105, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Antonio?
A pleasant visit. Calm personality, patient...Very intelligent answer all questions. Highly recommend to others.
About Dr. James D'Antonio, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205055407
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Antonio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Antonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Antonio works at
Dr. D'Antonio has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Antonio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Antonio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Antonio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Antonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Antonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.