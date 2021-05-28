Overview of Dr. James D'Antonio, MD

Dr. James D'Antonio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. D'Antonio works at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

