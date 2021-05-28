See All Cardiologists in Wheeling, WV
Dr. James D'Antonio, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James D'Antonio, MD

Dr. James D'Antonio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. D'Antonio works at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Antonio's Office Locations

    WVU Heart & Vascular Institute
    20 Medical Park Ste 105, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 242-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Verde Valley Medical Center
  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 28, 2021
    A pleasant visit. Calm personality, patient...Very intelligent answer all questions. Highly recommend to others.
    — May 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James D'Antonio, MD
    About Dr. James D'Antonio, MD

    Education & Certifications

    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James D'Antonio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Antonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Antonio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Antonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Antonio works at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV. View the full address on Dr. D'Antonio’s profile.

    Dr. D'Antonio has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Antonio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Antonio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Antonio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Antonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Antonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

