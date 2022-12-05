See All General Surgeons in Kernersville, NC
Dr. James Dasher, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Dasher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Dasher works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bariatric General Surgery Kernersville
    1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7381

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Duodenal Polypectomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Duodenal Polypectomy

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2022
    He did my gastric sleeve bypass 11/2020. I had no problems whatsoever. I continue to see him yearly and I’m happy with his care.
    Cindy B — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. James Dasher, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1780615799
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Dasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasher works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dasher’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

