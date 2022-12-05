Overview

Dr. James Dasher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Dasher works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.