Dr. James Dasher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Dasher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Novant Health Bariatric General Surgery Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7381
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He did my gastric sleeve bypass 11/2020. I had no problems whatsoever. I continue to see him yearly and I’m happy with his care.
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780615799
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
