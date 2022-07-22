Overview

Dr. James Davenport, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Drexel Univ Sch of Med|Drexel University College of Medicine



Dr. Davenport works at HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.