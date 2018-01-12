Dr. James Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Davidson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Davidson works at
Locations
-
1
James A. Davidson M.d. P.A.8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 513, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 696-2890
-
2
Randall P. Kirby MD PA8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 616, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-5262
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
Dr Davidson did my sleeve 6 years ago and he is a kind, compassionate, and very knowledgeable in his field. I refer to both my daughters one from California and one from Texas and about four others at least four other friends to go have their surgery with him and they've done an amazing I love love love this guy he is great. I recommend him 100% And I I also worked in the medical industry.
About Dr. James Davidson, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447293915
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.