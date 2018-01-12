Overview

Dr. James Davidson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Davidson works at DAVIDSON JAMES MD OFFICE in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.