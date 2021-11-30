Dr. James Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Davies, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Davies works at
Premier Orthopedic Specialists Of Tulsa2448 E 81st St Ste 1520, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 900-2520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Davies is EXCEPTIONAL! He has great bedside manners, is extremely articulate and genuinely cares for his patients, also helps he has a great sense of humor. I was referred to Dr Davies as the top surgeon in Tulsa, and he truly is. I met with Dr Davies to repair a serious foot injury and bone infection. He was willing to take me on, with the risks associated, and he got me healed. He worked closely with an infectious disease specialist, to couple the absolute best care I could’ve hoped for. He does tremendous research to ensure he is fully prepared going into a situation and is up to date on new practices that provide best care. I would absolutely recommend Dr Davies to anyone
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1881034726
- Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.