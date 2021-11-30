Overview of Dr. James Davies, MD

Dr. James Davies, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Davies works at Premier Orthopedic Specialists Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.