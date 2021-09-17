Dr. James Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. James Davis, MD
Dr. James Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
SGMC Surgery Suite2409 N Patterson St # 200, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 333-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch - highly trusted and explains procedure very well. Treats his patients like family. Would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. James Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Davis works at
