Dr. James Davis Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Davis Jr, MD
Dr. James Davis Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Davis Jr works at
Dr. Davis Jr' Office Locations
Aesthetic Surgery Associates1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 850, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-0301
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He did a wonderful rhinoplasty and breast exchange !! I went to 6 doctors and by far he was the best.. I will no longer go to 6 only one Dr James Davis
About Dr. James Davis Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225050750
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Davis Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis Jr accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis Jr.
