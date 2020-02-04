Overview of Dr. James Dawson, DO

Dr. James Dawson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Pharyngitis and Acute Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.