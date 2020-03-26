Overview

Dr. James Day, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parkville, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Day works at Mosaic Life Care in Parkville, MO with other offices in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.