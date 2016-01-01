See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooksville, FL
Dr. James De La Flor, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James De La Flor, MD

Dr. James De La Flor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este.

Dr. De La Flor works at CareATC in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De La Flor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Careatc Hernando County-14249-067
    20186 CORTEZ BLVD, Brooksville, FL 34601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 993-8244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. James De La Flor, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1710981626
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint Luke's Hospital
Internship
  • Franklin Square Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • U Central del Este
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James De La Flor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Flor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. De La Flor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. De La Flor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. De La Flor works at CareATC in Brooksville, FL. View the full address on Dr. De La Flor’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Flor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Flor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Flor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Flor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

