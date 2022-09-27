Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Dean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Dean, MD
Dr. James Dean, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School - University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Neurology - South10505 E 91st St Ste 204, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 488-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- OSMA Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr James Dean. He found the cause of my migraines after I had been dealing with them all my life. No one else could figure out the cause.
About Dr. James Dean, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346270493
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship - University of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Medical School - University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Cluster Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dean speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.