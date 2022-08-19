Overview

Dr. James Decaestecker, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Decaestecker works at Gem City Surgeons in Englewood, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.