Dr. James Decaestecker, DO
Overview
Dr. James Decaestecker, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Gem City Surgeons at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 233, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions
Gem City Surgical Associates and Hernia Center2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 380, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for the encouraging words for how well we are doing managing the tube feed and the eventual dropping of this present need.
About Dr. James Decaestecker, DO
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376533463
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
