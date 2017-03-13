Dr. Deer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Deer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Deer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buckeye, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus.
Dr. Deer works at
Locations
Abrazo Diabetes Care Center Buckeye525 S Watson Rd Ste 200, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Directions (602) 674-6582
Arkangel Endocrinology & Diabetes, PLLC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 221, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 675-1213
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr. Deer and his staff, both in the office and the treatment rooms. Everyone treated me with respect and compassion. Dr. Deer was very through and informative. I was freaking out a little about my condition at first and he did a lot to calm me down. I have been to see Dr. Deer twice now and he has taken the time to make sure all of my questions have been answered. He doesn't rush you in and out. I would recommend Dr. Deer to everyone.
About Dr. James Deer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952538027
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Residency Programs
- University of Arizona
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
